Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cerner were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,636,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,871,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,658,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cerner by 6,666.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,145,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,391,000 after buying an additional 1,128,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,543,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERN. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.59.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

