Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,534 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.4% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.58 and a 200-day moving average of $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

