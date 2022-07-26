Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $291.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

