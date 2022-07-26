Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,595 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $130,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 3.0 %

Chevron stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

