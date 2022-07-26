Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Boosted by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

