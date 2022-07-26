Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $1,550.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,850.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,858.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,328.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,315.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,429.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

