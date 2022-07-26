Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,041,000 after purchasing an additional 262,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,881,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 591,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,801,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,414,000 after buying an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,466,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

