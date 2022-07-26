Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.89.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $79.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.44.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 32,519 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $1,909,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

