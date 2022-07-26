Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $57,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 22.2% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.05. The company has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

