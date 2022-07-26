Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Boosted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1,433.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average is $80.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

