Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $379.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

