Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $74.46 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $74,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 130,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,199,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

