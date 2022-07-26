Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVET. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 51.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair cut Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $109,829.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,438.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $109,829.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,438.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $708,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,807 shares in the company, valued at $652,679.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,111 shares of company stock worth $927,319 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

