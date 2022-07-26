Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Stake Lowered by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVET. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Covetrus by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,035.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $708,453.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,679.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,035.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,111 shares of company stock valued at $927,319. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Covetrus Stock Performance
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on CVET. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covetrus (CVET)
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.