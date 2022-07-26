Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Stake Lowered by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVET. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Covetrus by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,035.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $708,453.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,679.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,035.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,111 shares of company stock valued at $927,319. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVET. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

