Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,548,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,310,000 after buying an additional 271,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,056,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,129,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,187,000 after buying an additional 128,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.21.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

