Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $167,000 Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tobam bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at APA

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA Trading Up 6.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 4.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

