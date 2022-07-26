Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 592 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Insider Activity

United Airlines Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

