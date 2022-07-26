Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

