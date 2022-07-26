DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,568 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,484 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Exelon by 108.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.