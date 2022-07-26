DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $4,418,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

