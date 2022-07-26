DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 40 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RH by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in RH by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in RH by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Stock Down 2.4 %

RH opened at $262.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.45. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Insider Activity at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RH will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total value of $139,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,510.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total value of $36,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total transaction of $139,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,510.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,075. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

