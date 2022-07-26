DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 827 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSK opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $43.97.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

