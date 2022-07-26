DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 175,600 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 54,847 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $1,843,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Genmab A/S by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 69,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GMAB. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.09.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.