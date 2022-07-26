DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.35.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $218.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 186.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.98. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

