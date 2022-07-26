DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70.

