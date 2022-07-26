DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.10.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB stock opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

