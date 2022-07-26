DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,326.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 0.6 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 363.65%.

Insider Transactions at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

