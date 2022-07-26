DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,105 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

