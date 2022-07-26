DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $467,000 Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in argenx by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX opened at $363.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.67. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $249.50 and a fifty-two week high of $383.81.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -19.15 EPS for the current year.

ARGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

