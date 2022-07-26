DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $474,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $104,253,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $48,817,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 551,729 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 474.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,068 shares of company stock worth $6,491,972 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.