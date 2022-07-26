DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $474,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Strs Ohio grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $1,034,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $1,811,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,068 shares of company stock worth $6,491,972 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

