DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

