DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,923 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,535,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $132.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

