DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $262.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.45. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total value of $139,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $4,369,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,763,499.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total value of $139,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,510.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,213 shares of company stock worth $12,690,075. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

