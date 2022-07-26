DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

