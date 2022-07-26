DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 185 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,308,000 after acquiring an additional 146,598 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after acquiring an additional 288,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,777,000 after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

