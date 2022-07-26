DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 3,242 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 74,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

SHYD stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

