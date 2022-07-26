DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 3,242 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 164,801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 69,384 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 181,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 180,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.