DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,712,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 158,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 87,289 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Construction Partners by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In other news, SVP John L. Harper acquired 30,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $628,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $314,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Construction Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

