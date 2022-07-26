DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.