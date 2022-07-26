DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 10,920 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,995,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,612,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.6 %

DHI opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.58.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

