DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 21,105 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,105 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in MAG Silver by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

