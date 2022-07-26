DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 22,923 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,923 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 125,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 36,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $132.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average of $121.95.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

