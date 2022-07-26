DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,347 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 44.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.09.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

