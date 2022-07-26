DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 6,770 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $10,302,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 936,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 159,597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

