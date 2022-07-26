DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 728 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

