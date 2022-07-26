DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 729 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.20 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.