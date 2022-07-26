DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,115,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

