DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,180 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

