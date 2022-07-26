DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $155,000 Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 15.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

